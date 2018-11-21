Kejriwal chilli powder attack CCTV footage out, cops say ‘unintentional’

In a shocking incident, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder right outside his chamber in Delhi Secretariat. The Aam Aadmi Party quickly asserted that the attack was ‘politically motivated’ and that the Bharatiya Janata Party is plotting a conspiracy along with the Delhi Police to attack the CM. Delhi police in a statement had said that it was unintentional, but now, a CCTV grab of the same incident is going viral on the internet. Didn’t seem so ‘unintentional’ when we looked at it.

The cops said that the chilli powder was not thrown, but in fact fallen ‘unintentionally’ from Anil Kumar Sharma’s pocket. On November 20, the cops arrested the attacker, adding that the 40-year-old Kumar was “unstable and incoherent.”

A security camera footage of the incident shows that the attacker bent down to touch Kejriwal’s feet. When the CM walked away, Kumar attempted to reach for Kejriwal’s face. The Delhi Police’s Public Relations officer Madhur Verma told ANI that Kumar passed Kejriwal a slip and tried to attack him. The “chilli powder fell from his hand.”

Despite what the cops said, many politicians challenged the police’s statement. AAP spokesperson Raghav Chaddha told ANI, “The attackers are being provided full protection by the Delhi Police.”

Many others have voiced concerns as well.

