image
Monday, November 12th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kerala minister G Sudhakaran's wife resigns after allegations of nepotism arise

Politics

Kerala minister G Sudhakaran's wife resigns after allegations of nepotism arise

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 12 2018, 5.01 pm
back
G SudhakaranJubilee NavaprabhaKerala UniversitynepotismpoliticsResignation
nextShehla Rashid quits Twitter after receiving heavy backlash
ALSO READ

Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing joins the star kid debut bandwagon

Koffee with Karan: KJo to bring Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan together

Baazaar actors Radhika, Chitrangda on taking chances and compromises