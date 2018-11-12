Kerala minister G Sudhakaran's wife resigns after allegations of nepotism arise

Jubilee Navaprabha, the wife of Kerala Minister G Sudhakaran, resigned from her job as the director at the Directorate of Management Technology and Education, after allegations of her husband using his influence to get her job cropped up. Jubilee was responsible for supervising the functioning of autonomous colleges functioning under the University of Kerala.

"I retired as Vice Principal of SD College at Alappuzha. I saw the (University) advertisement and applied. Then our detractors said the post was tailor-made for me," Jubilee told the press.

As per her, a certain section in the university undertook this attempt with the purpose of maligning her husband's reputation, even though she landed the job by fair means.

"My husband has a very clean track record and we have been together for the past 36 years. After hearing all the allegations, I decided to dump this job in the dustbin. I am quitting. For us, it is not the job that matters but my husband's credibility," she added.

G Sudhakaran is a member of the Communist Party of India and serves as the incumbent minister for public works in Kerala. He is also a literature enthusiast, a published poet and has a handful of books to his credit.