Kerala state women’s commission chief on MLA Sasi sexual harassment complaint: Mistakes do happen

Last week, CPI (M) MLA Sasi was in news as a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader had accused him of sexual harassment. The woman had alleged that the MLA not only sexually harassed her but used to call her and talk to her in a suggestive manner. Well, the Kerala state women’s commission chief has spoken about it and her statement has left us surprised.

According to ANI, the state women’s commission chief, MC Josephine has stated that “mistakes do happen”. She also stated there won’t be action taken against MLA Sasi as there’s no formal complaint against him.

She said, “We are all human beings, mistakes do happen. People inside the party may also have committed such mistakes.”

“Even for suo moto case, we need basic details like the nature of complaint which could be revealed either by the media or the victim themselves,” Josephine added.

She also stated that the CPI (M) would deal with the matter internally. Josephine said, “That’s up to the party to decide. The Marxist party will have their own system of dealing with these complaints; it’s not a new thing. Since its inception, the party has handled such complaints.”

Well, Kerala police have been by the National Commission of Women (NCW) to start investigations. Reportedly, the woman has submitted recordings of the calls made by the MLA.