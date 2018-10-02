Kiran Bedi and MLA face off on stage, ask each other to leave

The 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi saw an ugly development as AIADMK legislator A Anbalagan started a row with public works minister A Namassivayam and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. Reports mentioned that the altercation ensued when Anbalagan had exceeded his speech time and Bedi asked him to leave the stage.

#WATCH Verbal spat on stage between Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan at a government function. The argument reportedly broke out over duration of MLA's speech pic.twitter.com/bptFSr80nC — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

The program was a government event to mark Puducherry as a Union Territory which was free from open defecation. A video from the event, shared by ANI, showed the two politicians arguing on stage. Kiran Bedi can be seen asking Anbalagan to leave, while the latter asked her to go instead.

According to reports, Anbalagan was not scheduled to be speaking at the event. He had, in fact, forced his way to the program. In a statement, Bedi said that she had even asked the organisers to shut off Anbalagan’s mike to make him stop speaking. That was when the shouting began.

An MLA’s Mike had to b turned off when he persistently rejected any req from panel of Hble Ministers to limit his speech.

He rejected all appeals. He shouted back. I hav seen him do this earlier too. Event was to give away awards for good work done in making Puducherry ODF @ANI — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 2, 2018

Speaking to News18, Bedi said that Anbalagan waited for the presentation to end and then grabbed the mike and began with a speech. He was intimated repeatedly that he was exceeding his time but he paid to heed.

Historical day for Puducherry.

Thks to relentless inspiration & support extended to UT by GOI that GOP cud achieve this status of Open Defecation free.

We assembled today to recognise the hard work done by public officials & members of the community in achieving it. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/uh0TQvO0br — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 2, 2018

Anbalagan told reporters later that MLA’s are not respected and that Bedi “is the main person standing as a hurdle in way of development here." This isn’t the first time Anbalagan spoke out against Kiran, going against her during her tour of the constituencies in Puducherry