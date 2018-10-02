Kiran Bedi and MLA face off on stage, ask each other to leave

The 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi saw an ugly development as AIADMK legislator A Anbalagan started a row with public works minister A Namassivayam and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. Reports mentioned that the altercation ensued when Anbalagan had exceeded his speech time and Bedi asked him to leave the stage.
The program was a government event to mark Puducherry as a Union Territory which was free from open defecation. A video from the event, shared by ANI, showed the two politicians arguing on stage. Kiran Bedi can be seen asking Anbalagan to leave, while the latter asked her to go instead.
According to reports, Anbalagan was not scheduled to be speaking at the event. He had, in fact, forced his way to the program. In a statement, Bedi said that she had even asked the organisers to shut off Anbalagan’s mike to make him stop speaking. That was when the shouting began.
Speaking to News18, Bedi said that Anbalagan waited for the presentation to end and then grabbed the mike and began with a speech. He was intimated repeatedly that he was exceeding his time but he paid to heed.
Anbalagan told reporters later that MLA’s are not respected and that Bedi “is the main person standing as a hurdle in way of development here." This isn’t the first time Anbalagan spoke out against Kiran, going against her during her tour of the constituencies in Puducherry