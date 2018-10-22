Kiren Rijiju had it all mapped out in school and here’s proof

The best feeling is when you drive down the memory lane and cherish your fond memories from school. The same thing happened with our Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju. The minister shared a memory from his school days on Twitter and stunned us all. He shared a picture of India’s map that he made when he was in class four. In the tweet, Rijiju has revealed that he studied in Govt Secondary School, Nafra.

I made this INDIA MAP when I was in class 4 at Govt Secondary School, Nafra. I'm beholden to the teachers & students for maintaining it though partially damaged now. I'll try to visit the school on Children's Day or Teacher's Day. pic.twitter.com/puGw7wrQTv — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 20, 2018

He has thanked his teachers and students of the school for beholding the map which has been partially damaged. He has also written that he will try to visit his school on Children's Day or Teacher's Day.

बचपन से राष्ट्र प्रेम के संस्कार ही युवा पीड़ी को राष्ट्र सेवा के लिये प्रेरित करते हैं। As a class 4 student I made it without using scale but now I'll help the school to improve the quality of this India map. Those days there were no roads, no electricity, no connectivity. pic.twitter.com/f8BiO3DFMD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 20, 2018

In another tweet shared by him, the minister recollects how he had made the map without using any scale and there were no roads, no electricity and no connectivity during those days. However, he will now help the school to make the quality of the map better. Well, Rijiju was quite an artist then, we would say!

The 47-year-old is said to be the face of Bharatiya Janata Party in North East India. He is regarded as the most iconic political leader from the State of Arunachal Pradesh and North East India in recent times.