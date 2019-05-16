Kirron Kher turns Harley David Singh, enjoys a ‘geri’ in Chandigarh

Rushabh Dhruv May 16 2019, 9.17 pm May 16 2019, 9.17 pm

Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate, Kirron Kher had filed her nomination, seeking re-election from Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019, a long time ago. During the same, the BJP Member of Parliament was accompanied by none other than actor and her husband - Anupam Kher - while she was seen completing her filing process. At that time, an elated Mrs Kher (in a series of tweets) shared her joy to be part of the nomination rally and also thanked many ministers for their constant support. But the latest tweet by Kirron Kher will make you laugh out loud and we are not kidding!

Kher took to her Twitter account and posted two images of herself enjoying a bike ride. Yes, you read that right! As seen in the photos, we see Kirron as a pillion rider on a Harley-Davidson bike. Wearing a salwar-suit, we see Kher waving at the lenses and beaming with joy. Not to miss, she also made a point to wear a helmet! The politician captioned the images in Hindi which means 'no better way to reach the Punjab University than a bike ride, superb feeling.'

Earlier in an exclusive talk with India Today, Kirron Kher lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for being judgemental with regards to the Balakot airstrikes. "He [Rahul Gandhi] has been asking unnecessary questions and doubting the airstrikes and other actions of the Army. He said that they [Congress] will remove AFSPA. They want to weaken the hands of the Army. They insult the Chief of Army by calling him a joker. The person who supports the tukde gang and Afzal Guru has no right to use chor for an honest and true prime minister" Kirron Kher had said.