Kulsoom Nawaz passes away, Nawaz Sharif bids farewell in this heart-wrenching video

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, breathed her last on Tuesday in London. Earlier on the day, Kulsoom was reportedly placed on life support system after her lung problem took a worse shift. Sharif along with his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar are presently serving their terms at Rawalpindi jail and will be granted parole to attend the funeral prayers of the former first lady.

Unseen video of Nawaz engaging with Kulsoom before returning to Pakistan pic.twitter.com/WsGwnNgjIx — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) September 11, 2018

"We have just received a request from the family, and, God willing, we will be granting parole," Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Reuters.

Meanwhile, a heart-breaking video of Nawaz bidding farewell to his wife has gone viral. In it, Kulsoom in a London hospital is seen unconscious. An emotional Sharif pleads her to wake up. "Open your eyes, Kulsoom," he is heard pleading her. Later, he prays to God and asks him to protect her.

Kulsoom, a politician and the former president of Pakistan Muslim League, was detected with early-stage lymphoma in August 2017. Since then, she was staying in London. Apart from chemotherapy, she also underwent several surgeries. In June this year, she also suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be put on ventilation.

May her soul rest in peace.