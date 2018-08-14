Ladies, ladies, ladies, did you know that Rahul Gandhi is already married?

Ladies, recently we told you to find a guy who looks at you the way Rahul Gandhi was looking at a woman in a recent rally. And by any chance, if all you girls out there started dreaming of having Rahul Gandhi in your life or tying the knot with him, well, here is disheartening news for you all. The young politician is already married. Yes, you read that right.

But hey, hold your horses. He is not married to a girl. Once again, hold your horses! The politician was in Hyderabad recently and was asked about his marriage plans to which he replied that he is married to the party (Congress). Well, this makes us wonder if Rahul Gandhi will stay single forever. So, in Bollywood, we have Salman Khan who doesn’t seem to be interested in getting married, and now, in politics, we have Rahul Gandhi.

Apart from talking about his wedding, Rahul also spoke a lot about the next election. He has predicted that Narendra Modi will not become the Prime Minister next year. He has stated that BJP won’t even get 230 Lok Sabha seats and that’s why there’s no question of Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister again. When he was asked about who will be the PM if Congress or another non-BJP party gets the majority, Gandhi just said that they would work it out.

We are not sure if Rahul Gandhi will be the next PM or not, but we must say that we love his sense of humour.