image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Lalu Prasad Yadav's health deteriorates, unable to sit or stand on his own

Politics

Lalu Prasad Yadav's health deteriorates, unable to sit or stand on his own

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 19 2018, 5.28 pm
back
BiharChief MinisterHealth Update. RJDHospitalLalu Prasad YadavpoliticsranchiRIMS
nextDonald Trump pulls a joke on late Supreme Court justice' sex life
ALSO READ

Tej Pratap Yadav will return home on this one condition

Tej Pratap Yadav hiding in Varanasi before divorce?

Shots fired: Sushil Kumar Modi talks Lalu Leela before the 2019 elections