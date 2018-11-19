Lalu Prasad Yadav's health deteriorates, unable to sit or stand on his own

RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition has deteriorated, owing to an infection. He is admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for a while now and is combatting a number of medical issues.

"His health condition has worsened. He is neither able to sit nor stand on his own. His blood sugar level has also increased," said Rekha Devi, an RJD MLA from Masaurhi.

“The fact remains that Lalu Prasad’s condition has deteriorated in the last five days because of a wound behind his right knee,” added Dr Umesh Prasad of RIMS.

A pathological report also shows a strong presence of infection in his body, reports Hindustan Times. Because of his wound, Yadav is facing difficulties with his movements.

While Lalu's son Tejaswi visited him at the hospital, his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav (who recently pleaded for a divorce from wife Aishwarya Rai within six months of marriage) is not yet back home.

Yadav, who is serving his jail term for fodder scams, had earlier sought to be shifted to a new word within RIMS, citing reasons such as unhygienic sanitation, mosquitos, dog barks and lack of space for his evening walks.