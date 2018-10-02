Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi picks politics over marriage

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's son Tejaswi Yadav isn't ready for the wedding vows just yet. The 28-year-old politician says politics is of more importance than marriage right now. “I will marry only after the Lok Sabha polls,” he told the reporters on Sunday night. Tejaswi traveled to Ranchi to meet his ailing father who is out on a bail from the prison on medical grounds and is admitted to a Ranchi hospital with various health issues. He also says he wants to tie the knot to a woman who his parents choose for him. “I will prefer an arranged marriage, " he added.

Tejaswi was the Deputy Chief of Minister of Bihar for almost two years during the Governance of Nitish Kumar and is serving as the leader of opposition in Bihar legislative assembly. He is also the country's youngest leader of opposition! Now that should make him an eligible groom.

During his term as the deputy CM, it is said that he was bombarded with as many as 44,000 marriage proposals on WhatsApp. He also says he is receiving marriage proposals from all across Bihar and outside as well.

44,000 marriage proposals! Curious to know if that beats Rahul Gandhi's record. *Winks*