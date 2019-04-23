  2. Politics
Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar,

Politics

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Akshay Kumar interviews PM Narendra Modi in a ‘non political freewheeling’ chat

Akshay Kumar is finally out with the 'uncharted territory' that he has been tweeting about. AK has shared a glimpse of his chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

back
Akshay KumarElections 2019Lok Sabha electionsNarendra Modipolitics
nextQuickies 23rd April 2019: Second schedule of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, PM Modi meets his mother, Nayanthara joins Darbar shoot in Mumbai and more...

within