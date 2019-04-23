Lok Sabha Election 2019: Akshay Kumar interviews PM Narendra Modi in a ‘non political freewheeling’ chat

Abhishek Singh April 23 2019, 9.33 pm April 23 2019, 9.33 pm

It was only on Monday that Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to inform his fans that he was ‘getting into an unknown and uncharted territory. Doing something I have never done before.’ He set tongues wagging on whether he was indicating his probable entry into politics. On Tuesday, he dropped a teaser video of his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he talks about having a ‘non-political freewheeling’ conversation with the PM. The 30-second teaser has Akshay Kumar asking the PM whether he misses living with his family, especially his mum who the PM is fond of. The entire interview will drop on Wednesday.