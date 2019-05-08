Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anupam Kher walks away when quizzed about BJP's 2014 promises

Darshana Devi May 08 2019, 3.53 pm May 08 2019, 3.53 pm

Actor Anupam Kher is currently on a campaigning spree for his wife Kirron Kher for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Kirron, who is also a Bollywood actor, is a BJP candidate from Chandigarh and was accompanied by Anupam when she recently filed her nominations. Of late, the duo has been seen around the city, busy with their campaign and during one of them, Anupam Kher was put in a spot. During one of his door-to-door campaigns, he visited a shopkeeper who was in no mood to entertain him. When Anupam Kher sought support for his wife, the shopkeeper brought out BJP's 2014 manifesto asking him about the promises made five years ago.

As per a video, the shopkeeper shows him BJP’s 2014 manifesto and asks, “Sir, ek chhoti si cheez poochna chahunga. Aap logon ne humse kuch waade kare thhe. Is mein se kya diya hai aap logon ne?” (Sir, I have a small question. You made us some promises. What have you delivered?). This seemed to have severely embarrassed the actor who walked away swiftly.

Take a look at the video here:

MUST WATCH: Embarrassing moment for @AnupamPKher while carrying out a door to door campaign for his wife in Chandigarh. A shopkeeper shows him BJP's 2014 manifesto and asks him how many promises did BJP fulfil in the past 5 yrs. Kher walks out of the shop with NO ANSWER!! 😁 pic.twitter.com/x8cZodpnAL — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) May 8, 2019

Anupam’s action has infuriated a lot of voters who are now sharing this video online. This is not the first time that Kher has dodged pertinent questions. In the month of April, while campaigning for Kirron in Chandigarh, he was quizzed about his wife being more of an active actor than an MP. He responded by saying “Bharat mata ki jai.”

While addressing the audience at a recent rally, Kher highlighted the national issues. “Being a Kashmiri pandit, I know the sentiments when you are a refugee in your own country. I am sure PM Narendra Modi will resolve this problem also,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of absence of sheds for vegetable vendors, he said, “I promise you (vegetable traders, sellers) that your problems will resolve in the next one year.”

May 23 will reveal who wins the lower house of the Indian Parliament.