  2. Politics
Anupam Kher walks away when quizzed about BJP's promises

Politics

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anupam Kher walks away when quizzed about BJP's 2014 promises

Anupam Kher recently ignores a question on BJP put forward by a shopkeeper.

back
Anupam KherBJPBollywoodEntertainmentKirron KherPM Narendra Modipolitics
nextLok Sabha Elections 2019: Swara Bhasker, Sonakshi Sinha and other stars hitting the campaign trail

within