Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates PM Narendra Modi in Hindi

Divya Ramnani May 23 2019, 6.46 pm May 23 2019, 6.46 pm

Modi wave is back, and how! Five years down the line, PM Narendra Modi’s throne still remains unaffected. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not only aced the ongoing elections, but it also recorded a historic win by conquering a whopping 355 of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha. Congress, on the other hand, trails far behind with 90. On his massive triumph, the PM of India is being flooded with congratulatory messages from across the globe, be it from his well-wishers, contemporaries or his counterparts from various countries. The very first world leader to congratulate Narendra Modi was the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also vowed to strengthen their ‘great friendship’ along with the bilateral ties. In fact, the official account of Israel’s PM poured in his good wishes in Hindi.

Have a look at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s good wishes for PM Modi here:

Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world's largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel. Well done, my friend! 🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 23, 2019

The Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, too, sent his good wishes for Narendra Modi. Under Modi’s leadership, he also hoped to see India achieve greater success. Further, PM Lotay Tshering will be offering a congratulatory telephone call to Modi at 6 pm:

I, on behalf of the people of Bhutan, offer heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi @PMOIndia and his team on the election victory. As we look forward to working closely in years to come, we pray India achieves greater success under your leadership. — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) May 23, 2019

The President of China - Xi Jinping - also congratulated PM Modi on his win. Luo Zhaohui, the Chinese Ambassador to India, shared a note for Narendra Modi, on the behalf of Xi Jinping:

Congratulation letter from H.E. Mr. #XiJinping, President of the People’s Republic of #China, addressed to Shri. #NarendraModi for the #NationalDemocraticAlliance winning the 17th Lok Sabha election of #India. pic.twitter.com/FKFduaDarM — Luo Zhaohui (@China_Amb_India) May 23, 2019

The Prime Minister of Nepal – KP Sharma Oli – personally called PM Narendra Modi on his landslide victory at the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The two also discussed further strengthening of the Indo-Nepal ties:

I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you. #PMOIndia — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) May 23, 2019

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, too, congratulated PM Modi and hoped to work closely with him:

Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) May 23, 2019

Expect the unexpected! The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, joined the bandwagon and extended his good wishes on Narendra Modi's victory. (Are we in for some peace talks?) :

I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2019

The President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, is looking forward to expanding the co-operation between the two countries:

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) May 23, 2019

A historic win, indeed!