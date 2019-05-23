  2. Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Benjamin Netanyahu, Lotay Tshering and other global leaders congratulate Narendra Modi on his win

Politics

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates PM Narendra Modi in Hindi

On Narendra Modi's massive win at the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, several world leaders have sent in their congratulatory wishes.

back
Ashraf GhaniBenjamin NetanyahuBJPBJP WinsElections 2019KP Sharma OliLok Sabha Elections 2019Lotay TsheringNarendra ModipoliticsRanil WickremesingheXi Jinping
nextLok Sabha Elections 2019: Smriti Irani has an edge over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

within