Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates PM Narendra Modi in Hindi

Modi wave is back, and how! Five years down the line, PM Narendra Modi’s throne still remains unaffected. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not only aced the ongoing elections, but it also recorded a historic win by conquering a whopping 355 of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha. Congress, on the other hand, trails far behind with 90. On his massive triumph, the PM of India is being flooded with congratulatory messages from across the globe, be it from his well-wishers, contemporaries or his counterparts from various countries. The very first world leader to congratulate Narendra Modi was the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also vowed to strengthen their ‘great friendship’ along with the bilateral ties. In fact, the official account of Israel’s PM poured in his good wishes in Hindi.
Have a look at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s good wishes for PM Modi here:
The Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, too, sent his good wishes for Narendra Modi. Under Modi’s leadership, he also hoped to see India achieve greater success. Further, PM Lotay Tshering will be offering a congratulatory telephone call to Modi at 6 pm:
The President of China - Xi Jinping - also congratulated PM Modi on his win. Luo Zhaohui, the Chinese Ambassador to India, shared a note for Narendra Modi, on the behalf of Xi Jinping:
The Prime Minister of Nepal – KP Sharma Oli – personally called PM Narendra Modi on his landslide victory at the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The two also discussed further strengthening of the Indo-Nepal ties:
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, too, congratulated PM Modi and hoped to work closely with him:
Expect the unexpected! The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, joined the bandwagon and extended his good wishes on Narendra Modi's victory. (Are we in for some peace talks?) :
The President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, is looking forward to expanding the co-operation between the two countries:
A historic win, indeed!