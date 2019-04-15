Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan to contest for BJP from UP's Gorakhpur

Ranjini Maitra April 15 2019, 8.31 pm April 15 2019, 8.31 pm

As the 2019 general elections approach, political parties are at their strategic best and candidates are shuffling often. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, before he lost out to the SP (Samajwadi party) and BSP (Bahujan Samajwadi Party) ally, held Gorakhpur as probably his strongest forte, for nearly 20 years. It was in the 2018 bypolls that he was made to accept defeat. From the same constituency, BJP candidate and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan will be contesting the polls.

Ravi Kishan, a former member of Congress, moved out and joined BJP in February 2017. “Have come to the party that thinks for the poor, my focus is on development not on insulting others," he was heard saying after he became an official member of the BJP in the presence of President Amit Shah. Prior to this, the actor was contesting the 2014 elections from UP's Jaunpur on behalf of Congress but had a rather disastrous defeat against SP-BSP candidate Praveen Nishad. Interestingly, Nishad has also made a move to BJP recently.

Kishan is not the only Bhojpuri actor fielded by the BJP for this election. Another star, Dinesh Lal Yadav is contending against Samajwadi Party President and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh.

In Bollywood, Kishan last appeared in Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaz, a sports drama. It is reported that he will be seen playing a brief character in John Abraham's forthcoming film Batla House and will also be a part of Pia Sukanya' dark humour film - Bombairiya. In his illustrious career spanning through nearly three decades (and counting), Ravi Kishan has been a part of over 200 films.