Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP candidate and actor Sunny Deol files his nomination papers

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP candidate and actor Sunny Deol files his nomination papers

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol filed his nomination papers from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency on Monday.

