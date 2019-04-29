Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP candidate and actor Sunny Deol files his nomination papers

Darshana Devi April 29 2019, 1.35 pm April 29 2019, 1.35 pm

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, son of actor and former BJP MP Dharmendra, is among multiple artists who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently. The actor showered praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after joining the party and expressed that he wants PM Modi to hold leadership for another term. On Monday, he filed his nomination papers from Punjab's Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency, hours after offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He was accompanied by his brother and actor Bobby Deol.

The actor sported a navy blue shirt and yellow turban as he arrived to file his papers in the morning, Bobby, on the other hand, opted for a black tee and complemented it with black shades. “The way my father joined politics and this family during the time of Atalji, today I am here to join Modiji,” he told the media after joining the party. “He (Modi) has done so much for the country. I want that he should remain the Prime Minister for the next five years because we want to develop (as a country). Our youth needs people like Modi. I will do whatever I can with all my heart for this family (BJP)," he added.

Here’s a glimpse of Sunny and Bobby as the former arrived to file his nomination papers:

Punjab: Actor turned politician Sunny Deol files his nomination as the BJP candidate from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. His brother and actor Bobby Deol also present. pic.twitter.com/aOnGloRjpy — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Deol was welcomed into the party by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman. Welcoming the 62-year-old to the party, Nirmala said, “Sunny Deol’s induction in the party reminds me of his film Border which also reflects his sentiment towards the country.”

“To make a film like Border that is so close to people’s heart explains how much he understands nationalism and thinks beyond commercial considerations and has an artistic fervour. It feels good to have a capable, fire-brand actor with us,” she added.

Meanwhile, the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was held in the city on the same day. An array of B-townies like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, among others, arrived to cast their vote in the early hours of the day.