Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lookalike for campaigns?

Ranjini Maitra May 10 2019, 5.19 pm May 10 2019, 5.19 pm

It's a matter of fewer than two weeks before the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 come to an end. The candidates are on a campaign trail, pulling off the last leg, braving the summer. In Delhi, the sun is ablaze, burning us with all its capacity. Remember Swara Bhasker 'stealing' coconut water from AAP's Atishi while campaigning for her? The internet is now abuzz about Gautam Gambhir, who has allegedly taken help of a body double during a roadshow.

A photograph that is doing the rounds on Twitter, shows Gambhir sitting inside the car on the front seat beside the driver while another man, with a couple of garlands around his neck, is seen standing with his hands joined. His face is not very visible, thanks to the cap that he wears. While some claim it is a lookalike that is campaigning on Gambhir's behalf while sparing him the heat, some say it is Gambhir's manager who is accompanying him.

Chowkidar @GautamGambhir hired a 'duplicate' to stand for him in the heat and campaign for him! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uBIqFw5x9J — Kap il (@kapsology) May 10, 2019

This also reminds us of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, politician Abhishek Banerjee, who invented a unique way to keep the campaign running even when he was not present physically. Kolkata witnessed a roadshow consisting of a bunch of Trinamool Congress supporters who carried with them a statue of a smiling Abhishek!

To avoid scorching heat, TMC Diamond Harbour Candidate & Mamata's Nephew Abhishek Banerjee found an innovative solution - Using his own statute for Campaigning 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/ZaRAG55gcZ — 💂 Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) April 26, 2019

PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah's lookalikes, reportedly named Ranbir Dahiya and Rajinder Aggarwal respectively, have been earlier used by the party to draw crowds at rallies. Reports suggest that Dahiya, ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, had visited Varanasi to campaign for Modi. He eventually won and is seeking to be re-elected this time.