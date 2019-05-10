  2. Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lookalike for campaigns?

Politics

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lookalike for campaigns?

Twitter thinks Gautam Gambhir has resorted to using his lookalike for election campaign in order to escape the heat!

back
Abhishek BanerjeeBJPGautam GambhirLok Sabha Elections 2017trinamool congress
nextSunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP candidate

within