Lok Sabha Elections 2019: From Gautam Gambhir to Pragya Thakur; fresh candidates who have bagged their seats in the parliament

Divya Ramnani May 25 2019, 12.28 am May 25 2019, 12.28 am

The Lok Sabha Elections of 2019 concluded with Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA conquering a whopping 351 out of 542 seats. While all the craze and fan-following for Modi was among one of the key factors behind BJP’s historic triumph, one should also credit the efforts that were poured in by his party candidates. Be it a focused Smriti Irani in Amethi, a (hand) pumped up Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur or, maybe, Pragya Thakur’s unwelcomed rants amid her campaigning trails in Bhopal. Mind you, all of these have emerged victorious from their respective cities, that, too, for the first time.

Starting from Smriti Irani, the actor-turned-politician was neck-to-neck with Congress’ successor Rahul Gandhi, who always had an upper hand in that city. However, in 2019, turning the tables, Irani won with a margin of 55,120 votes. Looking back at 2014, Rahul Gandhi defeated Smriti Irani with a margin of 1.07 L. As an attempt to create her impact in the Congress-dominated city, Irani, from the past five years, making it a point to visit Amethi on a regular basis. She also launched central government projects like the assault rifle manufacturing unit for which the foundation stone was laid last month by PM Modi. Well, the rest is history!

Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand, clean-bowled both Congress and AAP by ruling with a whopping 6.99 L votes. His contemporary Atishi, from AAP, recently accused the former cricketer of distributing pamphlets that aimed some derogatory remarks towards her. What followed next was an exchange of serious attacks and, guess, that favoured Gambhir.

Coming to Pragya Thakur, despite her controversial past, the Malegaon blast accused managed to beat Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh with a margin of more than 3 L votes, in the city of Bhopal. From cursing the late Hemant Karkare to labelling cow urine as a cure to breast cancer; Pragya’s streak of controversial comments only ended after she went completely silent.