Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor - here's where these stars are voting from!

Divya Ramnani April 28 2019, 8.09 pm April 28 2019, 8.09 pm

India is in the thick of election season and millions across the country are turning up at polling booths to choose their leader as the nation goes to vote in eight phases. The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is scheduled to take place on Monday i.e., April 29. Residents across nine states will cast their votes. The list also includes Maharashtra’s Mumbai area, which is home to many big names from the film industry. Needless to say, apart from all the common people, several Bollywood celebrities, too, will be seen queueing up to exercise their democratic rights and, of course, flaunt their inked finger.

Since our Bollywood stars play a huge part in influencing fans, there could be no better occasion than ‘voting day’ to take cues from our favourites and step out to vote. If you're wondering which star will mark their presence at a polling booth on a busy Monday morning, we've got our hands on some of the big names from the film industry who are expected to cast their votes in their respective areas. From Bandra, we are expecting to see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with his family including Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan head out to vote. We also have Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Shabana Azmi from Bandra. We hear that Shabana is in the US but she campaigned for Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar and hence is expected to return in time to cast her vote. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor too are being expected to vote in the Bandra region.

Salman Khan along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan:

Further into the suburbs, in Versova, we are expecting some industry biggies like Shahid Kapoor, his brother Ishaan Khatter, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to cast their vote. Wait, the list doesn’t end here. Global star, Priyanka Chopra, too, is expected to exercise her duty since she is currently in the city. In fact, we think she made the long trip only to vote. From Juhu, the Kapoor family comprising of Sonam, Anil, Arjun, Boney, Sanjay, Maheep, Sunita and others could be seen joining the long line of people waiting to vote. We also have the Bachchan family, Varun Dhawan and Shatrughan Sinha, who is a candidate from Rahu Gandhi’s Congress party, from the Juhu area. The Bachchans are known to step out early in the day to cast their vote and get it done with.

The Kapoor family:

We will be keeping our hawk eyes on all the important booths to spot our stars serving as an example to millions as they cast their vote in these elections. Stay tuned to in.com for all the live coverage on Lok Sabha Elections 2019.