Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Gautam Gambhir accused of holding two voter ID cards by AAP candidate

Ranjini Maitra April 26 2019, 10.09 pm April 26 2019, 10.09 pm

After a few months of speculations on whether he was going to join active politics or not, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently announced that he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. He will be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from the East Delhi constituency and has been fielded against Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi and Congress' Arvinder Singh. However, Gautam has now found himself amid controversies as the AAP candidate moved to the court, accusing him of possessing two voter ID cards illegally.

A criminal complaint against Gambhir has been filed in the Tis Hazari court. At the same time, Atishi has called for an 'immediate disqualification' of his candidature. AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, took to Twitter to say that voters should not vote for Gambhir when he is heading for a disqualification.

Atishi, a former student of Delhi's St Stephens College and Oxford University, used to work as Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia's adviser when she was approached to contest for AAP from East Delhi. Gambhir, on the other hand, joined BJP last month.

"Tweeting from AC rooms on any issue is very easy. I have joined politics to find solutions to the problems faced by the people. I have played cricket with true spirit and have now joined politics with the same intention," Gambhir had said, shortly after announcing his ticket for the elections.

"I am not here to make false promises. What people will speak after five years will be my view," he added. Gambhir had earlier stated that he was deeply inspired by the ideals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gambhir has reportedly rubbished the allegations. "First they make allegations, then go to court and then they apologise," News18 quoted him saying.