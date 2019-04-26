  2. Politics
Gautam Gambhir joins BJP

Politics

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Gautam Gambhir accused of holding two voter ID cards by AAP candidate

AAP candidate Atishi has filed a criminal case against Gautam Gambhir, calling him guilty of possessing two voter ID cards illegally.

