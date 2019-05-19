Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Harbhajan Singh queues up to cast his vote in Jalandhar

Divya Ramnani May 19 2019, 3.33 pm May 19 2019, 3.33 pm

On May 19, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections reached its seventh phase in the city of Punjab with an ocean of residents stepping out to cast their votes. Among many others, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, too, turned up near the polling booth. In a picture shared by ANI, Harbhajan Singh could be seen waiting in the queue, during which he requested the voters to not to miss ‘an opportunity’ to exercise their rights. The all-rounder could be seen in a white sweatshirt and black pants, as he waited patiently for his turn.

Have a look at Harbhajan Singh standing in the queue here:

#Punjab: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh waits in queue to cast his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar's Garhi village. pic.twitter.com/Fo2triU623 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

The cricketer also revealed that he is no mood of foraying into politics since there are too many ‘seasonal’ people there. He said to IANS, "There are too many seasoned people in the politics. So I have no plan.” Later in the day, Harbhajan took to his social media and flaunted his inked finger. In the picture shared by Singh, the Chennai Super Kings’ player could be seen inside the polling booth. “I did my duty for the nation and #GotInked. Requesting you all, please go out and cast your vote,” wrote Bhajji in his caption.

Check out Harbhajan Singh’s tweet here:

I did my duty for the nation and #GotInked. Requesting you all,Please go out and cast your vote. @ECISVEEP 👆🙏 pic.twitter.com/fptDGSkyR5 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 19, 2019

In the past, Singh defended his fellow cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is standing for BJP from the Delhi East constituency. Gambhir was involved in a feud with AAP candidate and rival Atishi as she accused him of having two voter ID cards and circulating defaming pamphlets that had obscene remarks about her. Harbhajan, in defence of Gambhir, wrote, “I am shocked to note (the) events involving Gautam Gambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill of any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this."