Lok Sabha Elections 2019: I am supporting Urmila Matondkar, says Shabana Azmi

Shikha Dhariwal April 23 2019, 11.40 am April 23 2019, 11.40 am

Congress star candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, Urmila Matondkar has been campaigning fiercely to garner support from people. Earlier, Mumbai North was represented by actor Govinda, but since his exit from politics, BJP has been ruling this constituency.

Mumbai North is considered a tough constituency for the Congress, but in the past couple of weeks, Matondkar has created a good amount of buzz with her campaign. Urmila’s close friends from Bollywood are also coming forward and appealing to people to vote and support her. Bollywood actress and social activist Shabana Azmi recently gave Urmila Matondkar a company while she was campaigning.

Shabana Azmi praised Urmila Matondkar in her speech and said, "I am happy to see good women’s presence here in public and I believe in women power. If women decided to do and support something then no one can defeat them. Now, I can assure that if you all are supporting her then no one can defeat Urmila’s victory.”

She further said, ”I am supporting Urmila Matondkar because I do feel that Urmila is the right candidate for the public and development. Urmila has earned lots of fame and money to spend her life lavishly. But if she has decided to serve people and standing with our people then It means a lot. Ms Azmi also appealed people to cast their vote to Urmila Matondkar.”

Before ending her speech, Shabana Azmi said, "Your five years will depend on your vote. So cast your vote carefully, your mohalla and country’s five year development is based on your vote .”