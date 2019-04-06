Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Its Rahul Gandhi vs Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Abhishek Singh April 06 2019, 7.49 pm April 06 2019, 7.49 pm

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be an iconic one as two political giants will be fighting against each other head-on. While Rahul Gandhi led Indian National Congress would want to come to power in the centre after 5 years, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) under Narendra Modi’s guidance would be eyeing their second term. As we inch closer to the election dates, the parties are getting intense with their campaign. On the other side, while everyone is assuming this election to be Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi, in reality, it is also going to be Rahul Gandhi vs Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi this year will be contesting elections from two constituencies. Apart from Amethi, his traditional place, in 2019 Rahul will also be contesting elections from Wayanad. Interestingly, apart from the main rivals, two namesakes and another with Gandhi surname too will be contesting elections with the Congress President. The Rahul Gandhi namesakes from Wayanad are independent candidates. While the first Rahul, K.E.Raghul Gandhi, is a 33-year old candidate who hails from Kottayam district, the other one is K Rahul Gandhi from Coimbatore who is a member of the Agila India Makkal Kazhagam party. The third Rahul is an independent candidate who is 40-year-old Sanskrit teacher K.M. Shivprasad Gandhi hailing from Thrissur.

“My father Krishnan P was a local Congress leader, who later switched to AIADMK. During his Congress days, I was born and was named as Raghul Gandhi K. My sister was then named Indira Priyadarshini. Today that name given by my father has helped me take on the Congress president,” Raghul said to the reporters.

With namesake candidates often being put up to hurt the chances of main candidates by confusing voters, the Election Commission has introduced candidates’ photographs on EVMs for the first time in the upcoming elections. We hope it helps citizens to make the right choice.