Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Narendra Modi and Sunny Deol aim to keep Hindustan Zindabad

Debanu Das April 28 2019, 10.48 pm April 28 2019, 10.48 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently had a meeting with Sunny Deol in New Delhi. The PM shared a picture on social media on April 28. The meeting happened just a couple of days after Sunny joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the caption, Modi made a reference to Sunny’s film Gadar, a period drama. Modi used the dialogue "Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai, aur rahega" as the caption for the image.

Modi heaped praises on Sunny through his tweet, commending the actor’s “humility and deep passion for a better India.” The PM mentioned that he was happy to meet him, and that he is hoping to Sunny win from his constituency of Gurdaspur. The picture has Modi wearing a saffron suit (the colour of his party) while Sunny went for a white shirt and blue jeans.

We both agree- हिन्दुस्तान जिंदाबाद था, है, और रहेगा! pic.twitter.com/o4tcvITy2e — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2019

Sunny Deol recently joined politics and the BJP has announced him as their candidate from Gurdaspur in Punjab. He is not the first celebrity to contest from Gurdaspur. The same constituency was earlier represented by the late actor Vinod Khanna, who passed away in 2017. Reports said that there was talk about the BJP approaching Vinod’s wife Kavita or their son Akshaye to appear as a candidate from that constituency.

Sunny had joined the BJP after meeting up with Amit Shah, the party’s chief. The actor delivered a speech in Pune after his induction and was quoted by the media as saying: "Like my father joined Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have decided to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want PM Modi for the next five years."

Unlike many other states, Punjab will have a single phase election on May 19. That will be the last day of the national elections. The Lok Sabha Election results will be declared on May 23.