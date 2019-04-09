Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi talks to News18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi

Ranjini Maitra April 09 2019, 7.23 pm April 09 2019, 7.23 pm

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on a country-wide campaign trail, taking his political ideology as well as messages to as many people as possible. The BJP's manifesto highlights the party's agenda for its next term, one that will cater to the youth and first-time voters. It also provides a brief of its five-year governance, from 2014 to 2019. With a handful of days to go before the elections roll-out, the nation is eager to hear the PM touching upon contemporary, pivotal issues that matter. On Tuesday, he was in conversation with Network18's group editor Rahul Joshi.

This interview is probably Narendra Modi's last interview of his first term as Prime Minister. In this big interview, PM Modi will touch upon everything a curious India would want to hear from him. The conversation includes Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP's political opposition, among other pertinent issues. The interview with News18, straightforward and insightful, will be aired across all of Network18's channels. You can watch the interview right here!

In his previous conversation with News18 in 2016, Modi was asked vivid questions, ranging from India's diplomatic win against Pakistan, Indo-China ties to India's proposal to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and the public sentiment gradually rising against the usage of Chinese goods.