Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi tweets his thoughts after the stellar show

Divya Ramnani May 23 2019, 3.32 pm May 23 2019, 3.32 pm

Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar! BJP’s star campaigner, PM Narendra Modi, has done it once again at the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The BJP is on its way to an even bigger win than the one it managed in 2014 when Modi wave blew away the UPA government. The party is set to cross the 300-mark when only 272 are required to form the government. Modi’s party will not just manage to hold on to its pet states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Hindi belt, it has also gained fresh ground in Bengal, Odisha and the northeast. The PM took to social media to share his thoughts as soon as it became clear that a loss from the current position was impossible. "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat," PM Modi tweeted.

Have a look at Narendra Modi’s tweet here:

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Apart from Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, too, congratulated the people of India on their massive triumph. Shah took to his Twitter account and shared his thoughts.

Have a look at Amit Shah’s tweet here:

अपने अथक परिश्रम से देश के हर बूथ पर भाजपा को मजबूत कर मोदी सरकार बनाने वाले भाजपा के करोड़ों कर्मठ कार्यकर्ताओं को इस ऐतिहासिक विजय की हार्दिक बधाई। pic.twitter.com/epgoj6FIVQ — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 23, 2019

