Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 3.22 pm May 12 2019, 3.22 pm

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections is underway with its sixth phase taking place currently in various parts of the country. The constituencies going to vote today include 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, seven in Delhi and four in Jharkhand. Among the countless number of citizens arriving in the wee hours of the day to cast their vote, some of the renowned celebrities marked themselves as early birds to arrive at the polling booths.

The list of the high-profile voters who cast their vote today includes President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi, cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli. Mr Kovind arrived with his wife Savita to cast his vote in New Delhi. 2019 elections also mark the first time he has exercised his voting right after being appointed President of India in July 2017.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind, Gautam Gambhir, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

After casting her vote, Sonia Gandhi told reporters, "I have cast my vote keeping in mind the democracy of our country which needs to be safeguarded. This is clear that there is a resentment among the people of the country against the incumbent government. PM Modi-led BJP government will definitely lose this time.” Rahul, on the other hand, emphasized that ‘love will win’ in these elections. "The election was fought on key issues including demonetization, farmer problems, Gabbar Singh Tax and corruption in Rafale. Narendra Modi used hatred in the campaign and we used to love and I am confident love will win," he told the media.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind, Gautam Gambhir, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir is making his debut in politics as a BJP contestant. He has been pitted against Atishi from Aam Aadmi Party and East Delhi constituency. He too came out to vote today with his wife Natasha Jain.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind, Gautam Gambhir, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will take place on May 19.