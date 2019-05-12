  2. Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind, Gautam Gambhir, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

Politics

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind, Gautam Gambhir, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived with his wife Savita to cast his vote at the Loka Sabha Elections 2019 in New Delhi.

back
Gautam GambhirLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2019politicsPresident Ram Nath KovindRahul GandhiSonia GandhiVirat Kohli
nextLok Sabha Elections 2019: Virat Kohli makes early visit to the polling booth  

within