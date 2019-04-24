Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Dutt is absolutely sweet

Divya Ramnani April 24 2019, 9.36 am April 24 2019, 9.36 am

The ongoing Lok Sabha Elections have created a nationwide stir as politicians from across the country are campaigning with utmost dedication. And they have been receiving some great amount of support, be it from family, friends or supporters. One such case is that of former lawmaker Priya Dutt, who is gearing up to contest for the Congress party from Mumbai Northcentral constituency. She has been on a campaigning spree since the past few days and is being accompanied by her brother and actor, Sanjay Dutt.

Amid all the hustle-bustle, we witnessed the other side of Priya Dutt as her sisterly instinct came into play. In a video shared by the Kalank actor on his Instagram, we could see the brother-sister duo greeting a huge crowd of fans that had come to support their rally. Well, since it’s the season of heat and humidity, an exhausted Sanjay Dutt was visibly sweaty and just when he was about to wipe his face, a concerned Priya Dutt grabbed the handkerchief and did the needful. Sweet gesture, isn’t it? In his caption, the actor appealed fans to cast their vote for a better future and also expressed his gratitude for their enormous support towards Priya Dutt.

Here’s the video of Priya Dutt wiping the sweat off Sanjay Dutt’s face amid their election campaigning.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt, in his short message for sister Priya, said, “March ahead and win that’s what I want to say to her. I wish her all the best for this exam as well.” Priya Dutt, too, reciprocated and had revealed that both she and Sanjay had been through a lot of hardships in life and that this was yet another exam that she was facing. She is happy to have her brother around. Talking about the current scenario, Priya Dutt had said to India Today, “People are fed up with the present government. Despite a clear mandate, they didn’t keep their promise.”