Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi jumps over a barricade to greet followers, watch video

Ranjini Maitra May 15 2019, 5.19 pm May 15 2019, 5.19 pm

Whether you like her or dislike her, you have to agree that Priyanka Gandhi is someone who knows the mass' pulse and gets along well too. Remember the time when a journalist injured himself during one of her roadshows? Her brother Rahul Gandhi carried the concerned reporter to the ambulance while Priyanka was seen carrying his shoes. This time, the lady who recently started her official inning into politics, went to a higher length to meet her followers.

Priyanka was in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam to campaign during the 2019 general elections. She was addressing the crowd at the Nehru stadium. As the crowd cheered for their 'Priyanka didi', she found that the barricade was separating her from communicating to the local women. What she did next is not what everyone would do. Dressed in a red cotton saree, she decided to climb up the barricade and then jump down on the other side. Her security personnel quickly followed her too!

#WATCH Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) hops over a barricade to meet supporters during a public meeting in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. (13.5.19) pic.twitter.com/9pPnxOJn1k — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

Priyanka was greeted with many stretched hands, all of them wanting to shake hands with her. She also walked slowly as many clicked selfies.

The Nehru stadium is a familiar venue for the Congress High Command. Priyanka last visited the place in 2009, accompanying mother Sonia Gandhi. This time, she delivered a speech in support of Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria. "The BJP is trying to mislead you with its lies. If you strengthen the Congress then you will empower yourself," she said, addressing the crowd.

Priyanka, ever since she officially joined the Congress in January, has been strolling across the country, campaigning for Congress candidates. She herself is contesting the elections from East UP.