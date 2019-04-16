Lok Sabha elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's selfie game seems much smoother than PM Narendra Modi

Rushabh Dhruv April 16 2019, 6.52 pm April 16 2019, 6.52 pm

The year to make the decision is here, yes we are talking about elections. It’s the time to vote wisely and chose a leader by keeping in mind who’s fair and who’s not. Prior to the elections, parties from across the country devote hours and hours of their time towards campaigning. And without much of a thought, the biggest clash this election season is between the BJP and Congress. Amid the same, what we’re are noticing is that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going the ‘new age’ way and has been on a selfie spree of late.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to post a picture of the pilot who flew her in a chopper for a campaign rally in Fatehpur Sikri, and was over the moon. She was blown away to be flown by a female pilot. Not just this, a few days back, while filing his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was surrounded by his family, including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and mother Sonia Gandhi. But the best post came in by Priyanka when she shared a selfie with her children outside the nomination office.

So proud to be flown by a lady today, that too in a chopper! pic.twitter.com/PAkAuxAcgm — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 15, 2019

Mrs. Gandhi's selfie stint before elections 2019 reminds us of Narendra Modi. He is known to click selfies with many. For example, Karan Johar in January 2019 headed a delegation of Bollywood's young guns, who went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The filmmaker posted an epic group selfie from the meeting, which had Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, and Vicky Kaushal, among others. The Prime Minister himself had posted the same selfie, writing, "Had a good meeting with popular film personalities."

Here's some more:

Conclusion: After observing two leaders (Priyanka and Modi) and their selfie skills, all we can say is the Congress leader wins it hands down. Priyanka Gandhi's millennial approach (selfie gimmick) might be an inspiration from Modi, but she's acing the art.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is surely the Queen of selfies, we think!