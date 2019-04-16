image
  2. Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's selfie game seems much smoother than PM Narendra Modi

Politics

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's selfie game seems much smoother than PM Narendra Modi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or PM Narendra Modi, who is better at selfies?

back
BJPCongressModi SelfieNarendra ModiPM Modi StylepoliticsPriyanka Gandhi SelfiePriyanka Gandhi Vadra
nextHema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's safety during the elections

within