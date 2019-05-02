Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi takes some time off his busy schedule to read a book!

Divya Ramnani May 02 2019, 10.50 pm May 02 2019, 10.50 pm

With India in the middle of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is travelling the length and breadth of the country campaigning for his home-party. From rallying across various cities to attending back-to-back meetings, Gandhi seems to be engrossed in his political duties. We, however, caught the Congress President taking some time off his hectic schedule to indulge in some reading. Taking to his Instagram account, which is almost a mirror to his political life, Gandhi instead shared a picture of him going through a much-needed detox.

In the image, dressed up in his signature Gandhi outfit and seated in his jet, a relaxed Rahul could be seen reading a book named ‘Be As You Are: The Teachings of Sri Ramana Maharshi’ by David Godman. FYI, the book is based on the life of one of the most admired spiritual leaders in India, Ramana Maharshi. It takes its readers through the conversations between him and the many seekers, who took solace in his ashram for guidance. The ones who have read it claim that the book is a wonderful companion for a person seeking self-realisation and is sure to change one’s life. Hmm! Now, isn’t that one interesting way of detoxing?

Check out Rahul Gandhi’s post here:

Earlier in the day, during an interview, Gandhi spilled some beans on his fitness mantra. “I do Vipassana. The mind constructs the flavour of the fruit. You can like or dislike any fruit you want. You can choose to like mango, you can choose to hate it. You can choose to like poor people, you can choose to hate them. You construct everything in your mind. The mind decides everything. I might start off hating someone, but after a bit of interaction, I’ll see things through their eyes, and be like: Actually, I like him; he’s great.”