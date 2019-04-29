Debanu Das April 29 2019, 5.02 pm April 29 2019, 5.02 pm

It is the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar will hold their vote today. Thousands of citizens queue up to vote, holding respective identification cards. If you are like us, you’ve probably noticed that your ID looks nothing like those #NoFilter Instagram clicks. In some cases, one’s government ID proof looks quite different from how they’re used to seeing themselves. If you’re worried about it, fret not, and here’s why.

Ranbir Kapoor is known as one of those actors who always looks perfect. He is in fact, one of the most crushed-upon actors in India. Those chocolate boy looks and dreamy eyes made a lot of people weak in their knees. You’d think that a guy like that can never look imperfect. Wrong! Ranbir arrived to vote on April 29 wearing a tracksuit and a cap. There’s nothing wrong in that. It what we saw later that caught our attention. The actor produced his identification card to the cops guarding the entrance. A brief look at his photo reminded us of own our own nightmare stories with ID cards.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Ranbir Kapoor’s photo identity looks nothing like the man himself!

The actor looked clean shaved and sported a wavy hairdo – much like the style Elvis Presley had back in the day. Ranbir emerged from the voting booth a while later, holding up his finger for the assembled paparazzi. His left index finger had the distinct mark of the indelible ink that signifies that a person has voted.

Ranbir Kapoor arrives to cast his vote

Several celebrities have been spotted on their way to cast their votes. Unlike Ranbir, his father Rishi Kapoor could not cast his vote since he is away in the US for his treatment. The actor lamented for not being able to exercise his right but urged his fans to come out and vote for whomever they choose.