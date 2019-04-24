Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sadhvi Pragya to Varun Gandhi; politicians whose weird statements shocked the nation

Divya Ramnani April 24 2019, 1.57 pm April 24 2019, 1.57 pm

With the latest edition of Lok Sabha Elections catching up heat, our politicians are leaving no stone unturned to campaign for their respective parties. From all the ‘ main bhi chowkidaar’ chants from BJP’s side to Congress’ ‘yuva josh,’ we have witnessed all sorts of madness. Apart from delivering promises and ranting against their opponents, the Indian politicians also have a knack of delivering some completely bizarre statements, some of which turn out to be funny while many make zero sense, and this year has not been any different. From Sadhvi Pragya's curse against late Hemant Karkare to Maneka and Varun Gandhi’s remarks on the Muslim community, we clearly have a lot in store.

Here’s presenting some of the most ‘unusual’ comments made by the Indian politicians.

#1 Sakshi Maharaj

BJP candidate, Sakshi Maharaj, who is a local MP was in the mid of his campaigning when he threatened to curse all those who will not vote for him. “I am a sanyasi (monk), if you make me win, I will win; otherwise will do bhajan and kirtan in the temple, but today I am here to seek your votes. I am here to beg at your door, if you refuse a sanyasi, I would take away the happiness of your family and will curse you.”

#2 Sadhvi Pragya

Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, Sadhvi Pragya, in her recent statement had cursed the late anti-terrorist squad chief Hemant Karkare, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. She ill-commented about him because, according to her, Karkare had treated her ‘very badly’ while she was under his custody. Pragya said, “Hemant Karkare falsely implicated me. He died of his karma. I told him, he will be destroyed. I told him his entire dynasty will be erased. Maine kaha tera (Hemant Karkare) sarvanash hoga.”

#WATCH Pragya Singh Thakur:Maine kaha tera (Mumbai ATS chief late Hemant Karkare) sarvanash hoga.Theek sava mahine mein sutak lagta hai. Jis din main gayi thi us din iske sutak lag gaya tha.Aur theek sava mahine mein jis din atankwadiyon ne isko maara, us din uska anth hua (18.4) pic.twitter.com/COqhEW2Bnc — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Another one by Sadhvi Pragya was when she had claimed how cow urine cured her breast cancer. She had revealed, “Godhan amrit hai (owning cattle is like consuming divine nectar). I was a patient of cancer and I cured myself by consuming gau mutra (cow urine) and panchgavya mixed ayurvedic herbs.”

The doctors believed otherwise though!

#3 Jaya Prada VS Azam Khan

Samajwadi party leader, Azam Khan, had made a derogatory remark on his former colleague and current BJP candidate, Jaya Prada. He had said, “I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear.”

SHOCKING statement by Aazam Khan, a new low in Indian politics. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Aazam Khan says Jaya Prada ke neeche ka underwear Khaki rang ka hai. "उसकी असलियत समझने में आपको 17 वर्ष लगे, मैं 17 दिन में पहचान गया की उसके नीचे का जो अंडरवियर है वो खाकी रंग का है" pic.twitter.com/fPhE9qoJvb — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) April 14, 2019

As a response to the same, Jaya Prada had lashed out at Khan and even went on to say that he shouldn’t be allowed to contest the elections, “It isn’t new for me. You might remember that I was a candidate from his party in 2009 when no one supported me after he made comments against me. I’m a woman and I can’t even repeat what he said. I don’t know what I did to him that he is saying such things.” She added, “He shouldn’t be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There’ll be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you’ll be satisfied? Do you think I’ll get scared and leave Rampur? But I won’t leave.”

#4 Tejashwi Yadav

After Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed because of ‘fodder scam,’ his son, Tejashwi Yadav, took over everything. From politics to the Yadav family. He was quizzed about the same by a news channel, to which Tejashwi had replied saying, “Rota nahi hoon main, sher ka bacha hoon. Darpok nahi Tejashwi Yadav (I don’t cry, I am on lion’s son. Tejashwi Yadav is not a coward).” Well, clearly a vegetarian sher who loves... fodder.

#5 When Varun Gandhi contradicted his mother Maneka Gandhi

In a controversial statement, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi rather ‘threatened’ Muslims to vote for her as they will need her once the Lok Sabha elections are over. She further told them that if they don’t vote for her, they wouldn’t receive any help when she comes to power. “I am winning, but if my victory is without Muslims, I will not feel good, because then there is a bitter feeling. If Muslims come for some work after that I will think ‘why bother’. Because employment is a negotiation, after all, isn’t that right? We are not Mahatma Gandhi’s children to keep giving without getting anything in return.”

Varun Gandhi, on the other hand, said, “I want to say just one thing to my Muslim brothers. I will be very happy if you vote for me. But even if you don’t, no problem at all. You can still come to me for your work. But if your sugar gets mixed with my tea, then my tea will become sweeter.” Okay, then!

#6 Priyanka Chaturvedi

Former Congress spokesperson and current Shiv Sena candidate, Priyanka Chaturvedi, had taken a hilarious jibe at BJP minister, Smriti Irani. In her own version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi titled Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi, Priyanka questioned Irani’s qualifications, and how! “A new serial is going to come - Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi. Its opening line will be 'Qualifications ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye-naye sanche mein dhalte hain, ek degree aati hai, ek degree jaati hai, bante affidavit naye hain. (Qualification versions also change, get moulded into new forms, one degree comes and the other goes, new affidavits get created),” said Chaturvedi.

Well, are we really surprised?