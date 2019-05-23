Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Smriti Irani has an edge over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

Niyati Chawla May 23 2019, 4.18 pm May 23 2019, 4.18 pm

The entire nation is waiting with bated breath for the final result of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 to be announced, but looking at the trends, it is quite clear that NDA, Bhartiya Janta Party, would again emerge victorious with a hefty margin and form the government for the consecutive time. Amethi, a constituency in UP, which was under Congress President Rahul Gandhi, might just slip from his hands to Smriti Irani this year.

Rahul Gandhi is facing tough competition from Smriti Irani who has taken a lead over him by over 9700 votes. While Rahul Gandhi has garnered more than 94732 votes, he is still behind Smriti Irani by approximately 1,04,400 votes. Amethi, which is around 130 km away from Lucknow, is largely a rural consistency located in Awadh region in UP. These are current stats.

BJP’S Smriti Irani left no stones unturned while campaigning in Amethi. She lost to Rahul Gandhi in 2014 elections where he defeated the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,07,903 votes. INC which had a total share of 46.72% in 2014 in this seat, is juggling between 44 to 44.5% presently. Also, the result might currently be disappointing to Rahul, but in 2009, he emerged victorious by defeating the BSP candidate with 57.25% of the total votes polled. Therefore, if Irani wins over Gandhi, it might just be one of the biggest surprise victory of this election as Rahul had been steadfastly holding this constituency for more than a decade.

Rahul Gandhi who is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala was accused of neglecting Amethi by BJP while, on the other hand, Smriti visited the constituency regularly over the past five years. When Rahul Gandhi who is the chief campaigner of his party across India, visited Amethi, he resorted to holding a heavy roadshow before he filed his nomination papers.

On the grounds, if Irani is able to grab the constituency from Gandhi, not only will it be a big defeat but it will also limit Congress to just one seat in the state of Uttar Pradesh, i.e., Rae Bareli.