Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sonakshi Sinha campaigns for mother Poonam Sinha in Lucknow 

Divya Ramnani May 03 2019, 10.12 pm May 03 2019, 10.12 pm

The Lok Sabha Elections of 2019 are underway across the country. Indian politicians are neck-deep in campaigning for the respective political parties and they have been at the receiving end of some great support, be it from family, friends or their supporters. One such case is that of actor-turned-politician Poonam Sinha, who is gearing up to contest for the Samajwadi Party from Lucknow’s Lok Sabha seat. She is contesting against Union Home Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh.

On Friday, Poonam’s daughter and actor Sonakshi Sinha held a roadshow for her. The mother-daughter duo was accompanied by her brother Kush Sinha and Akhilesh Yadav’s wife and Samajwadi Party member, Dimple Yadav. Dressed up in a white and blue embroidered suit set, Sonakshi Sinha looked gracious as ever. Not to miss her quirky reflectors. Reportedly, the roadshow moved through three assembly constituencies and covered a distance of 6 km. The entire Sinha clan was greeted by an ocean of fans, who turned up to see Sonakshi Sinha. However, Poonam’s husband and Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha was missing in action. Obviously!

Check out the images and videos from Poonam Sinha’s roadshow here:

In the past when she was accompanied by husband Shatrughan Sinha and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Poonam talked of the way the people of Lucknow welcomed her. “The way people have welcomed me here, I feel I belong to this city. I request people to vote in huge number for me in the Lok Sabha. For the sake of bringing a change, I ask you to vote for SP,” Poonam Sinha said.

It was in the month of April that Poonam Sinha formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. She was welcomed into the party by Dimple Yadav.