Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar and other stars who contested the elections this year

Debanu Das May 23 2019, 8.41 am May 23 2019, 8.41 am

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections has been a trending affair for weeks. The elections saw the turnout of millions of voters from across the country. With the race for power heating up, many political parties enlisted celebrities to contest from certain areas. While a few celebrities are new to politics, there are many who are veterans of the game. Here's a list of celebs who contested the elections this year.

Shatrughan Sinha

Best known for his work in Ab Kya Hoga, Khan Dost, Yaaraon Ka Yaar and others, Sinha used to be a member of the BJP. However, after being at loggerheads with the party over several issues, he joined the Congress on April 2019. He contested for the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar.

Kirron Kher

Kirron wowed us with performances in Devdas, Dostana and Bariwali. She had an established film career, but in 2009 she joined the BJP. Kher contested from Chandigarh in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Hema Malini

A veteran of over 150 films, Hema is a dancer and a Padma Shri holder as well. She campaigned for the BJP in 1999 and in February 2004, she officially joined the party. She contested for Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Sunny Deol

What struck me about @iamsunnydeol is his humility and deep passion for a better India.



Happy to have met him today. We are all rooting for his victory in Gurdaspur!



We both agree- हिन्दुस्तान जिंदाबाद था, है, और रहेगा! pic.twitter.com/o4tcvITy2e — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2019

Sunny is an actor and a director who has won a number National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. He joined the BJP on April 23 and recently met Narendra Modi, before contesting from his constituency of Gurdaspur.

Hans Raj Hans

The Punjabi folk and Sufi singer turned to politics in January 2009 after joining the Shiromani Akali Dal party. He left the outfit in 2014 and joined the Congress in February 2016. The same year, he left the Congress and joined the BJP in December, replacing Udit Raj to represent North West Delhi.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila’s performance in Rangleela earned her a lot of plaudits. She even starred in Satya, Khoobsurat and Deewangee. In March 2019, Matondkar joined the Congress and contested from Mumbai North.

Mimi Chakraborty

Before getting into mainstream acting, Mimi was a model. She’s currently working on Khela Jokhon and Sindoor Khela. She got involved in politics actively in 2019 after being roped in by Trinamool. She represented the Jadavpur constituency.

Moon Moon Sen

Mamata Banerjee bagged a winner when she called in Moon Moon. The actress is known to have beaten the nine-time CPM MP Basudeb Acharia from Bankura. This time, she contested from Asansol.

Nusrat Jahan

The winner of several beauty contests and a regular face in Bengali cinema, Nusrat was picked up by Mamata Banerjee to contest from Basirhat. She’s considered to be Mamata’s trump card since Basirhat has 54 per cent of Muslim seats.

Prakash Raj

Prakash worked in the Kannada film industry for years before making his debut in Tamil films. He’s fluent in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Hindi and English. He’s an independent candidate and contested from Bengaluru Central.

Raj Babbar

The UP born actor has been a member of the Lok Sabha thrice and is also a two-time member of the Upper House of the Parliament. A member of the Congress party, he contested from Fatehpur Sikri.

Ravi Kisan

Following a stint with the Congress, Kisan joined the BJP in April 2019. He contested from Gorakhpur.

Manoj Tiwari

A noted singer and actor, Tiwari joined politics in 2009, contesting for the Samajwadi Party. He was a supporter of Ramdev’s hunger strikes and protested the arrest of Anna Hazare. This time, he is a BJP candidate and contested from North East Delhi.