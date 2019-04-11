Lok Sabha Elections 2019: This is what Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu was upto a day before the election

Rushabh Dhruv April 11 2019, 12.45 pm April 11 2019, 12.45 pm

It's elections time in India! The battle for power has begun with voters deciding the fate of candidates in 91 constituencies across 18 states and two union territories. Voters in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha will be voting twice as the Assembly polls in these states are being held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections. Amid the same, looks like the Chief Minister of Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu was in a mood to chill and spend some quality time with his grandson, without being stressed about the elections.

While surfing on the web, we've come across a picture of Naidu with his grandson, Nara Devaansh. In the photo, we see the politician and his grandson sharing a candid moment. Also, the smiles on their faces speak about the bond the two share. It's really great to see two generations in one frame all happy and glee. "He caught up with Nara Devaansh stride for stride, setting some jolly grandpa-grandson goals," said a Twitter post by Nara Lokesh, Naidu's son and fellow cabinet member. The last day of campaigning was on Tuesday, April 9. Have a look:

After 110 public meetings and relentless preparation for a landslide victory, @ncbn relished some much-needed quality time with the family. He caught up with @naradevaansh stride for stride setting some jolly grandpa-grandson goals 😀 pic.twitter.com/WZz4nIcYzT — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 10, 2019

Andhra Pradesh CM and Telegu Desam Party Chief, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday sat on a sit-in protest outside the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) block and appealed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to save the democratic spirit of the country. Babu met Andhra Pradesh CEC Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and submitted a memorandum to him, accusing the EC of acting 'on behalf of the YSR Congress under the guidance of the BJP'.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said, “22 political parties in the country are questioning the credibility of EVMs. We asked the poll body to introduce paper ballots again and to count at least 50% of VVPAT slips. ECI has given wrong information that it takes six days to count VVPAT slips. Then how the results were out in one day when paper ballots were used.”