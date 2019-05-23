Lok Sabha Elections 2019: TsuNaMo trends as Narendra Modi memes flood the internet

Debanu Das May 23 2019, 7.28 pm May 23 2019, 7.28 pm

All the mad campaigning, the speeches, the rallies, passing the buck and name calling finally comes down to one thing: gathering votes. May 23 is the D-day for politicians as the results of the elections will be announced. We are still a couple of hours away from the official results, but from the look of things, it seems like Narendra Modi is here to stay. There’s been a wave of orange that has swept over the country, with some states providing resistance. However, the Modi-wave stands strong and it has inspired several memes.

Just like the elections in 2014, Narendra Modi’s BJP is leading the race by a massive margin. The memes seem to have captured Modi’s facial expressions, and some of his recent trips and turned them into funny demonstrations. It is not unusual to see Modi being the butt of memeland, but this time, the saffron brigade turned up their social media game and has begun to flood the internet with pro-NaMo cartoons.

So you think you can dance?

Game of Thrones vs Lok Sabha Elections

Not sure if Imran Tahir is a BJP supporter, fir bhi!

I am inevitable...

Congrats to Narendra Thanos Modi pic.twitter.com/rHYMuGQMiE — Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) May 23, 2019

Right in the feels

Kaisa feel kar rahe?



Bjp Supporters : pic.twitter.com/ITlQGhMEjw — Shalini Shukla (@Shalini__Shukla) May 23, 2019

It's NaMo vs Viru

Shake it out

Hug-politics anyone?

There will be a paucity of rathole and snakepits today for Left Liberals and Presstitutes to creep into.#ModiSweep#ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/CnwDZjFyoF — Chowkidar Saandiip P Nayak (@saandiippnayak) May 23, 2019

Desh sankat main hai!

There’s a lot going on on social media. The recently released Avengers: Endgame turned out to be the biggest draw for memers. Some even did not spare the Indian cricket team. Others picked up movie screenshot and turned them around. Modi’s victory at this stage seems as inevitable as Thanos’ snap. As of this writing, the NDA has over 300 seats, the UPA picked up 90, while the others have a little over 90 seats.

At the end of the day, Modi will probably have several reasons to smile – he does have his biopic releasing on May 24 after all. As for the red-faced opposition, they’ll probably try to hide behind the clouds to avoid memers. Perhaps the social media radars won’t reach them there, but who knows, India did launch a ‘Cloud-Proof” spy satellite recently.