Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita Khanna expresses disappointment over not getting the Gurdaspur ticket

Divya Ramnani April 27 2019, 6.25 pm April 27 2019, 6.25 pm

Late Bollywood actor and Union Minister Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita Khanna, in a press conference on Saturday, revealed that she is ‘hurt’ over BJP’s latest decision. The Narendra Modi-led political party chose to go with Sunny Deol over Kavita Khanna from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab. Kavita stated that she ‘felt abandoned and rejected’ because she was denied a ticket at the last moment. She further added that she will not contest the polls as an Independent candidate.

In her press conference, Khanna indirectly took a jibe at BJP for replacing her as their official candidate from Gurdaspur, which was represented by her late husband, Vinod Khanna, at the Lok Sabha. “I felt abandoned and rejected. I was made to feel absolutely insignificant. Nobody from the party called me to say there is another candidate. I was in Delhi when he (Deol) joined. I would have gone had they called. I have been approached by many other parties,” said Kavita.

She added, “I felt hurt because I understand the party has the right to decide a candidate but there is a way of doing it. The way it was done, I felt abandoned and rejected.” On being quizzed if she plans to contest as an independent candidate from Gurdaspur, Khanna replied, “No. I will not contest independently. I still have faith in the BJP and will support (PM) Narendra Modi.” Kavita added that a lot of people encouraged her to contest the elections. However, she is keen on looking after her kids’ education.

Kavita also claimed that she has a huge following in Gurdaspur and if she was contesting from there, chances of her winning was high. “My husband was popularly known as ‘Sardar of bridges’ for connecting remote villages in his consistency. I have walked barefoot with him to work for the people. I am confident that had I stood as an independent, I would have won,” she said.