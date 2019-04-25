Lok Sabha Elections 20919: Wrestler Khali gears up for some election mania in Bengal

Ranjini Maitra April 25 2019, 7.33 pm April 25 2019, 7.33 pm

'Star Campaigners'. As the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 unfold in phases, we are getting frequent glimpses of them. Actor Vivek Oberoi is set to campaign for the BJP in Gujarat. Congress' Sonia Gandhi and BJP's Nitin Gadkari are also among the star campaigners. But Anupam Hazra, who is contesting the elections from Kolkata's Jadavpur constituency, has won by a few goals when it comes to bringing a real 'star' for election campaigns. None other than wrestler Khali will be seen accompanying him!

The WWE fame wrestler will fly to Kolkata on Friday as Hazra files his nomination. Though not confirmed, Khali might campaign for his friend as well. “Khali is a good friend and is coming to Kolkata to stand by me just for the sake of friendship when I file my nomination on Friday. I don’t believe in stereotype politics where only political figures come to stand by candidates,” the politician told News18.

Hazra, prior to joining BJP earlier this year, was a Trinamool Congress MP from Bengal's Bolpur constituency. He was expelled from the party due to 'anti-party activities'. This election, his major contender is TMC's Mimi Chakraborty, also a popular Bengali film actor. Khali's presence might just up the game for Hazra here.

“Khali is popular globally and is a youth icon and many of my supporters requested me to do something exceptional. I thought this was a unique platform to bring in Khali,” he added.

The Jadavpur seat has been loyal to TMC, with senior leader Sugoto Bose being the sitting MP. Hazra, however, believes he is capable of winning it away.