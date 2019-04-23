Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally in Kunal Kamra

Almas Khateeb April 23 2019, 9.20 am April 23 2019, 9.20 am

After Swara Bhaskar spent her birthday campaigning for Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, in Bihar’s Begusarai district, it is now comedian Kunal Kamra who is doing the same. Kunal Kamra is noted stand up comic who often takes to the stage to criticise the government in power and for that, he has garnered a faithful following (and twice as many depreciators). He is, perhaps, best known for his edgy political comedy and podcast 'Shut Up Ya Kunal' and the “Siachen mein hamaare jawaan lad rahe hain' line that takes a jab at the ultra-nationalists who defend the current government's lapses with the notion that our soldiers are busy defending the nation.

Kamra is also known to criticise the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and is often seen wearing a t-shirt that says "Waah, Modiji Waah!". His clips frequently go viral within hours of release and the simple truth is, Kunal Kamra makes the harsh realities of today manifest in a humorous way. Here's a clip from 2017, where he chats with Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid, who are 'just students'.

As Swara Bhaskar campaigned for her college-mate earlier this month, her words for Kanhaiya Kumar were, “Kanhaiya raises issues that concern all Indians – issues like the threat to the Constitutional values and to the Constitution of India, unemployment, the rise of mob violence, the need for social justice and the need to focus on issues that will better the lives of all Indians. I think as responsible and patriotic Indians we should all feel aligned to this ideology/or thought process.”

Swara Bhaskar spends her birthday rallying for Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar became a symbol of JNU students' freedom of speech movement after he was arrested over an event he organised to mark the hanging of 2001 Indian Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. Kumar was accused of chanting anti-India slogans at the event, which was organised on the JNU campus in 2016. Speaking about his time at the famed university, in an exclusive to the Scroll, he said, "It is when I came to the Jawaharlal Nehru University that I realised I could contribute, through my research, to the betterment of my people. But for me, JNU was never just an institution. It was a space with a life of its own that let you learn freely – not just from texts but from lived experiences and from social movements."