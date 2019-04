Lok Sabha Elections: Jawed Habib is now a member of the BJP

Almas Khateeb April 23 2019, 11.10 am April 23 2019, 11.10 am

“Aaj tak main baalon ka chowkidar tha, aaj mein desh ka chowkidar ban gaya hoon (Till today, I was the guard of hair, but from now onwards I guard this country),” ANI quoted celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib as he pledged allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He joined the BJP in the attendance of party national secretary Tarun Chugh who was accompanied by BJP's national media co-in-charge, Sanjay Mayukh. Jawed Habib owns more than 500 hair salons across the nation and operates three international branches of the same. This comes on the eve of Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 that will be held on April 23 in 115 constituencies spread across 14 states.

Touching upon the topic of profession-discrimination, Habib said he was inspired by the chaiwallah of the country as he made it to the PM's seat. “I am happy to join the BJP as I have seen the changes brought in the country by Prime Minister Modi in the last five years. I think nobody should be ashamed of their background when the prime minister is proud to state that he was a ‘chaiwala’ then why should I be ashamed of calling myself a ‘nai’ (barber)," he said during his indictment to the BJP.

Earlier in March, PTI reported that the BJP had asked its Delhi unit to send a fresh list of probables as party members protested the nomination of celebrities for the Lok Sabha Elections. They demanded that preference should be given to “dedicated leaders and workers” during ticket distribution.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 are to be held in seven phases, results of which will be announced on May 23. "The central leadership wants more recommendations from the city, as they feel that Delhi being a key unit should play a more proactive role," PTI quoted a party functionary on the issue.