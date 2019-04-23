Lok Sabha Elections: Sunny Deol is the newest entrant to the Bharatiya Janata Party

Almas Khateeb April 23 2019, 3.31 pm April 23 2019, 3.31 pm

With the aim of contesting the Lok Sabha Elections of 2019 from the Gurdaspur district in Punjab, Ghayal actor Sunny Deol is the newest entrant into the world of politics and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an official press conference held by the party, Deol said, "The way my Papa worked with and supported Atal ji, I am here today to work with and support Modi ji. My work will do the talking." It was Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who welcomed Sunny Deol to the BJP and mentioned Deol's artistic explorations that favoured nationalism, "Sunny Deol made the film Border which showed how the feeling of nationalism and patriotism when portrayed beautifully on film can touch a chord with the people". Union Minister Piyush Goyal was present and chimed in with the Defence Minister's sentiment, "It cannot be acting when it comes from the heart".

Sunny Deol after joining BJP: The way my Papa worked with and supported Atal ji, I am here today to work with and support Modi ji. My work will do the talking. pic.twitter.com/JyAKFcG4Rn — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

"PM Modi has done a lot for the country and I wish that he remains the prime minister for another five years. Our youth needs people like Modiji," stated Sunny Deol. This puts an end to the speculations that were rife last week about Deol's political career after he met with Amit Shah, the current President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. While Deol hasn't confirmed if he'll be fielded for the Gurdaspur seat. The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat was earlier represented by the late actor Vinod Khanna. After Khanna's demise, the seat went to Congress's Sunil Kumar Jakhar who has been fielded by the Indian National Congress for the same seat this time as well.

Sunny Deol won't be the first in his family to seek a career in politics. Deol's stepmother, Hema Malini, is the BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura seat. Punjab holds thirteen seats in the Lok Sabha and the BJP is contesting three of those.