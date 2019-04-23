  2. Politics
Lok Sabha Elections: Sunny Deol is the newest entrant to the Bharatiya Janata Party

Politics

Lok Sabha Elections: Sunny Deol is the newest entrant to the Bharatiya Janata Party

Sunny Deol will likely be contesting from Gurdaspur for the BJP.

back
Bhartiya Janata PartyBJPHema MalinipoliticsSunny Deol
nextLok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Maneka Gandhi's threats

within