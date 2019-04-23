Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Maneka Gandhi's threats

Almas Khateeb April 23 2019, 1.46 pm April 23 2019, 1.46 pm

Whether or not Muslims vote for him, Varun Gandhi states he will help them in their moment of need and fight for their causes. Varun Gandhi said, "I want to say just one thing to my Muslim brothers. I will be very happy if you vote for me. But even if you don't, no problem at all. You can still come to me for your work (aap phir bhi mujhse kaam le lena) . . . But if your sugar gets mixed with my tea, then my tea will become sweeter." Varun Gandhi is the BJP candidate for Pilibhit, a seat he had won in 2009 and in 2014.

This comes just days after his mother, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, was found threatening Muslim voters in the Sultanpur district of Utter Pradesh. Here's what she was quoted saying: “I’m going to win with the support and love of the people but won’t enjoy it fully if I win without the support of Muslims...Kyonki itna main bata deti hun ki phir dil khatta ho jata hai. Phir jab Musalman ata hai kam ke liye to phir main sochti hun ki ‘Nahin, rehne hi do. Kya fark padta hai?’ Akhir naukri saudebazi bhi to hoti hai (Let me tell you that the heart becomes sour. Then, when a Muslim comes to me requesting a job, I tend to think, ‘Leave it; what difference does it make?’ After all, giving someone a job is also a sort of quid pro quo).”

Maneka Gandhi later explained that her words had been distorted. She said, "I love Muslims and I had myself called a meeting of the BJP's minority cell. I only meant to say that I am winning the elections and their participation would be like 'daal pe chaunka'." The Election Commission has also taken note of Maneka Gandhi's words.