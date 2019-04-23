Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath claims Rahul Gandhi is actually Raul Vinci

Almas Khateeb April 23 2019, 1.42 pm April 23 2019, 1.42 pm

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has gone on to accuse the President of the Indian National Congress of hoodwinking the nation with his 'fake' name. Adityanath claims that in Britain and Italy Rahul Gandhi is known as Raul Vinci. While speaking at a political rally in Kanpur, ANI quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying “the Congress is hiding the details of Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship.” He added, “Rahul Gandhi’s real name is Rahul Vincy. The Congress party is cheating people by hiding the real names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In Amethi, the Congress leaders worship in a temple while in Kerala they visit mosques . . . This is the dual nature of Congress.”

An independent candidate, Dhruv Lal, filed a complaint in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency about the alleged discrepancies in Rahul 'Raul Vinci' Gandhi's election affidavit. This is the same constituency where the Congress leader will be fighting his fourth election from.

According to the 2014 Amethi results, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Smriti Irani by a huge margin. And from the past five years, Irani has often visited Amethi and launched central government projects like the assault rifle manufacturing unit for which the foundation stone was laid last month by PM Modi. It is clash of titans in Amethi!

The Uttar Pradesh CM went on to rebuke the INC and its ideologies. “Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh once said that Muslims have the right over the country’s resources. I want to ask the Congress that where should the rest of the population of the country go for resources,” he said. He went on to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and nationalistic fervour surrounding him, “Everywhere I go, I hear the slogan ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar.’ Modi talks of development for all, but the Congress talks of politics of appeasement.”

Further talking about Modi, Adityanath mentioned, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, 1.5 crores poor of the country have got houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the past five years. As many as 9.5 crore toilets have been made . . . Poor farmers get Rs 6,000 per annum under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. 15 crore youths get economic assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. 37 crore people have got bank accounts. 50 crore people have health insurance under the Ayushman Bharat.”