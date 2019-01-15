Lovin it! Donald Trump buys burgers and fries for National Champions Clemson Tigers football team

Who doesn't love fast food? We don't know about ya'll but Donald Trump definitely loves his fries and burgers. So much so that he even ordered the junk to treat Clemson University football team who won the National Championship in America. The team paid a visit to the White House and were served the scrumptious meal which was 'paid for' by Mr Trump. Thanks to the Government shutdown, the chefs of the White House have been furloughed and hence, there was nobody to create a fancy meal for the young football champs. But Trump had a plan in mind.

Social media is filled with pictures of Trump and the team enjoying the burgers and fries that came from McDonalds and Wendys. "We have pizzas, we have 300 hamburgers, many, many french fries, all of our favorite foods," Trump told reporters present at the White House. Now, that's sweet of him. Instead of postponing the event, Trump just came up with a solution and of course, Clemsons will remember this meeting with the President forever, thanks to this unique arrangement.

But nothing that Trump does can be devoid of memes. Soon social media went abuzz with hilarious memes of Trump posing with the food.

Well, meme-makers can have their fun, we are happy till there is good food.