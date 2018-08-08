home/ politics
M Karunanidhi death: Rajinikanth, Suriya, P Chidambaram pay their homage to the great leader

First published: August 08, 2018 09:47 AM IST | Updated: August 08, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

M Karunanidhi's death is considered to be a major loss to the political party DMK as well as the people of Tamil Nadu. The great leader breathed his last yesterday at Kauvery hospital in Chennai. His mortal remains have now been kept at Rajaji Hall in Government Estate, Chennai where his followers, celebrities and political leaders have gathered to pay their last respects.

Stars like Rajinikanth, Suriya along with his father Sivakumar, Thala Ajith are the first ones to arrive at Rajaji Hall.

Stalin continuously tapping ajith. Ajith was surprised to see it was stalin and was humble as usual. pic.twitter.com/KB2wlDKGnx

— Legend (@RamnadLegend) August 8, 2018

Many political leaders like P Chidambaram, Mamta Banerjee and others also reached Rajaji Hall to pay their last respects to M Karunanidhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too made it to Rajaji Hall.

May his soul rest in peace.

 

