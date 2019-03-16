Main Bhi Chowkidar: Narendra Modi twists Rahul Gandhi's Chowkidar jibe to work in his favour

'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar', worked wonders for Narendra Modi in 2014 as he went on to conquer Prime Minister's throne. This time, his motto is 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'. Ahead of general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched his campaign on social media and shared a video with a tagline 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'. The video has a mention of all the good work that BJP has carried out in the past five years, viz., Swach Bharat Abhiyan, Beeti Bachaho Andolan and more. It also highlights the kind of progress India has witnessed under his reign. However, the tagline is something that calls for the attention the most.

If one recalls, it was Congress Chief, who had called Narendra Modi a 'chor chowkidar' while addressing the audience in Rajasthan in September 2018. RaGa's statement "Gali gali mein shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai," had created quite a stir on social media. Not once, but RaGa has made use of this statement often, and now, it looks like Mr Modi has turned the tables and somehow got this 'chowkidar' thing to work in his favour. In his tweet, Modi has mentioned that "Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar" and urged everyone to take the #MainBhiChowkidar pledge.

With this, #MainBhiChowkidar is the number one trend on Twitter with all the Narendra Modi supports backing this campaign. Some of them are even considering it to turn into a movement that will lead to a better India.

The 19th Lok Sabha elections are set to take place from April 11 to May 19, as they are spaned out in seven phases.