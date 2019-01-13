Mamata Banerjee takes an apparent dig at PM Modi, says there should be a film called The Disastrous Prime Minister

Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister is raising interesting dialogues; and we mean, beyond the internet. Sure enough, the debate surrounding the film got a political colour when the official Twitter handle of BJP tweeted the film's trailer. Meme diggers were also immediately at work, the moment the trailer hit the internet. That resulted in some hilarious outcome as well. But the film, aiming to portray former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a regent of Indian National Congress, is leading to some political remarks as well.

Earlier, Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had taken to Twitter to take an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said there should be a film titled 'The Insensitive Prime Minister', which is 'much worse' than being an accidental one. It is now the turn of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Mukherjee to walk the same line. "I do not do politics with the Congress and we have (ideological) differences. I have come out of the Congress and formed the Trinamool Congress with your blessings. But I believe that what is being done by twisting facts is unethical. That is why those who are making films like ‘The Accidental PM’ must also watch another film titled ‘The Disastrous PM’. If we can have ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, then we must have a film on ‘The Disastrous Prime Minister’,” Banerjee reportedly said, after inaugurating 23rd Jatra Utsav in Bengal. She was a part of Congress at the earliest stage of her political career but later moved out to form Trinamul Congress.

Interestingly enough, many have cited the film as a propaganda attempt that fails to stand on its own feet with its own content. At the same time, many find political motivations behind the film as well as releasing ahead of the 2019 Loksabha elections. While the film arguably favours the ruling party, it is rather funny how political supremos are using the film's name to slam Narendra Modi, directly or indirectly!