Mamata Banerjee's hidden talent was on display in Germany

Mamata Banerjee is currently on a European tour, visiting countries like Germany and Italy. The West Bengal Chief Minister was recently in Frankfurt, Germany, and she showcased her hidden talent. Did you guys know that Mamata Banerjee knows how to play the accordion? Well, she does know how to play the musical instrument and we must say she is quite good at it.

Mamata didi played the song Hum Honge Kamyab Ek Din on the accordion and she has impressed us with her talent. Well, her visit to the European countries has shown us the different side of the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Before going for her tour, Banerjee had stated, “I don’t like going outside Bengal and I feel sad to do that. However, we have to reach out to people in other countries to attract investment in our state and create employment opportunities. Our government holds the Bengal Global Business Summit annually and about 30-40 countries take part in it. Representatives of these countries also invite us to visit their country. We have received invitations to visit Russia, Poland and the USA. But we cannot go to all these places. So we respond to one or two invites per year.”

“This time we are going to Germany and Italy. It only takes a one-hour flight from Germany to reach Italy. In a single trip, we will be able to visit two countries. We have several business meetings lined up in these two countries to discuss investment opportunities in Bengal. We will return on September 27. I have constituted a committee comprising ministers and government officials who will monitor the state,” the politician added.