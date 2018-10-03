image
Wednesday, October 3rd 2018
English
Maneka Gandhi aims to raise the age bar of victims reporting sexual assault

Politics

Maneka Gandhi aims to raise the age bar of victims reporting sexual assault

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   October 03 2018, 3.31 pm
back
Age LimitBJPManeka GandhiMinistry of Women and Child DevelopmentpoliticsSexual Abuse
nextMP Governor Anandiben advices girls to cook good dal for happy marriage
ALSO READ

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's daughter schools her daddy to dodge the office!

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi wants his state free of crime, but only during pitru paksha

Union Minister Babul Supriyo threatens to break man's leg at a live event